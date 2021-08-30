Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24.

