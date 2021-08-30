Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 208,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 124,792 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $36.46 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06.

