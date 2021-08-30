MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $1,016,649.36 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,604 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $2,288,153.92.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15.

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $395.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

