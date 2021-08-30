Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 881 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $121.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

