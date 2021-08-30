Brokerages Anticipate Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $70.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $386.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akumin.

AKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

AKU stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 million and a PE ratio of 224.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Akumin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Akumin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 294,527 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akumin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

