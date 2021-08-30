Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LPTX stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

