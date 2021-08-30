Short Interest in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Rises By 38.9%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.
