Short Interest in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Rises By 38.9%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 23.15% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

