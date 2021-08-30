Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report sales of $15.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.96 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $60.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56. Sysco has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

