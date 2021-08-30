Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.