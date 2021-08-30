Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SHLS stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

