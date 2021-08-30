Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $61.37 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27.

