Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $323,000 Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $27,776,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $17,462,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $125.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

