Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 6,664 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,130 shares of company stock worth $7,008,900. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

