Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,108 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in F.N.B. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.89 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

