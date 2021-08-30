Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,846 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Navient were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

