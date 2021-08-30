Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 388 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

