Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

