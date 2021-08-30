Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 504 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

RRBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

