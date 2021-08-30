NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NEU opened at $345.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.78. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

