Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of Capital Bancorp worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CBNK opened at $23.73 on Monday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $327.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.