Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $478.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

