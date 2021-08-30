Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

