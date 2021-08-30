Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,261,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $164.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

