Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 225 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after buying an additional 441,047 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,955,000 after buying an additional 399,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 382,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

