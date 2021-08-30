Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,949,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $173.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

