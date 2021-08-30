Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 18.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH opened at $39.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of -0.09.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

