Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,152,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.24 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

