Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,991 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $215,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.58.

GTLS stock opened at $186.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $188.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

