BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

