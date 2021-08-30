Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

