Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 40.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $201.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

