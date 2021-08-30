Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 158 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $65.99 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

