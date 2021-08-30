Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

NYSE SYF opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.