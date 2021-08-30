2,849 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vericel by 1,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vericel by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $55.61 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.