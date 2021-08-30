Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $141,000 Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 69,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

