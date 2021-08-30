Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 42,898 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,898 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

