Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.40.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.