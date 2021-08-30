Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $69.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $67.50 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

