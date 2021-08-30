Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce sales of $301.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.20 million to $315.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $313.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

PCH stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

