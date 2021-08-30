MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

