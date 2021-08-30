iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYXF opened at $52.68 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.