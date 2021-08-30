Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,892 BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BGSF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGSF opened at $13.28 on Monday. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

