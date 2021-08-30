27,895 Shares in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTBP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

