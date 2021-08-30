Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663,498 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.32. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CXW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

