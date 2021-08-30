Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

EGBN opened at $59.00 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

