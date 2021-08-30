Millennium Management LLC Sells 38,807 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 87.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.