Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

IWB opened at $253.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $253.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

