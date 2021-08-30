Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.26. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

