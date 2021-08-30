Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 209.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 716,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,436,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 467,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 131,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.41.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

