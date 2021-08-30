Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 208,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

